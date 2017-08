Shots were fired in the Cedarwood Drive area Thursday evening, and Ottawa police are investigating.

People called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. to say they heard shots fired near an apartment building at 2870 Cedarwood Dr., off Walkley Road.

Responding officers found a damaged vehicle that looked like it had been hit by a bullet, and have seized it to investigate.

No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.