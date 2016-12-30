Police are investigating after a shot was fired Friday morning in Orléans.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Millwood Court shortly before 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of gunfire in the area, said the Ottawa Police Service in a release.

The investigation confirmed that a single shot had been fired.

No one was injured, police said, and no suspects had been found as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566, or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).