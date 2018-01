Ottawa paramedics say two men suffered minor injuries in a shooting in the city's Heron Gate neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 4:18 p.m. to an area near Walkley and Albion roads after reports of multiple shots fired.

Two male victims sustained minor injuries and were in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

Walkley Road is closed between Cederwood Drive and Jasper Avenue, while Albion Road is closed between Walkley and Heatherington roads, while police investigate.