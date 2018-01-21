Ottawa police are investigating after two vehicles were involved in a shooting early Sunday morning in Bells Corners.

Officers responded to the scene near Seyton Drive and Hammill Court at around 3:30 a.m., according to an Ottawa Police Service news release.

Witnesses told police that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle and targeted the occupants of a second vehicle.

The two vehicles involved fled the scene, police said. Officers found bullet casings in the area.

Believed to be targeted

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, and as of 3 p.m. Sunday no one was in custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Sunday's shooting happened only a few blocks away from a similar incident on Jan. 13, in which as many as 10 shots rung out and a vehicle suffered damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police Service's west's investigation section.