Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 1 injured in south Ottawa shooting

Notifications

Breaking

1 dead, 1 injured in south Ottawa shooting

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city's south end, Ottawa paramedics say.

Happened Sunday night near Albion Road and Cahill Drive

CBC News ·
Ottawa police cruisers are parked near the scene of a shooting in Ottawa's south end on May 27, 2018. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city's south end, Ottawa paramedics say.

Ottawa police are currently on the scene of a shooting, near the intersection of Albion Road and Cahill Drive, near South Keys.

Paramedics told CBC News that a male of unknown age was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A young woman was also shot, paramedics said.

She was rushed  to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical condition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us