Breaking
1 dead, 1 injured in south Ottawa shooting
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city's south end, Ottawa paramedics say.
Happened Sunday night near Albion Road and Cahill Drive
Ottawa police are currently on the scene of a shooting, near the intersection of Albion Road and Cahill Drive, near South Keys.
Paramedics told CBC News that a male of unknown age was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
A young woman was also shot, paramedics said.
She was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical condition.