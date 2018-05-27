1 dead, 1 injured in south Ottawa shooting

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in the city's south end, Ottawa paramedics say.

Ottawa police are currently on the scene of a shooting, near the intersection of Albion Road and Cahill Drive, near South Keys.

Paramedics told CBC News that a male of unknown age was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A young woman was also shot, paramedics said.

She was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical condition.