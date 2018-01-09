One person is dead in a shooting on Paul Anka Drive in south Ottawa Tuesday night, police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2018.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an Ottawa police spokesperson.

No arrests have been made but the Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit is investigating the incident as a homicide. 

In November last year, a 25-year-old man was injured in a separate shooting in the same area near Uplands and Paul Anka drives. 

A male victim has died in a shooting on Paul Anka Drive, an Ottawa police spokesperson said. (S. B./CBC)