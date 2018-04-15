Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police investigate shooting in south end

Notifications

New

Ottawa police investigate shooting in south end

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in the south end of the city.

Victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating the city's 27th shooting on Saturday night. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in the south end of the city.

The incident occurred at a parking lot near Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.

A man was shot in the shoulder while he was in a car. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries. 

The incident is Ottawa's 27th shooting in 2018.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us