Ottawa police investigate shooting in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in the south end of the city.
Victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police say
The incident occurred at a parking lot near Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.
A man was shot in the shoulder while he was in a car. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is Ottawa's 27th shooting in 2018.