The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating after a man was shot in Old Ottawa East.

It happened just around 2 a.m., Saturday, at Harvey Street and Concord Street N.

The man his early 20s was shot in the thigh, according to paramedics.

Police officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg at the scene before he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted.

No one is in custody.