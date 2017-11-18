Ottawa police are investigating after a person was shot Saturday evening near the intersection of Bank Street and Walkley Road.

Patrol officers and the force's canine unit were called to the shooting on Heatherington Road just south of Walkley shortly after 8:30 p.m.

They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been found, and the force's guns and gangs unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).