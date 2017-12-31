An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Banff and Ledbury avenues in south Ottawa shortly before 10 p.m and found one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious, stable condition, paramedics said.

Police are still looking for suspects and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 613-236-1222 extension 5050.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigation the incident.