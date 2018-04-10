Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after Vanier home hit by bullet

Notifications

New

Police investigate after Vanier home hit by bullet

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting at a house in Vanier early Tuesday morning.

People were inside house but no injuries reported, police say

CBC News ·

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a home in Vanier was hit by a bullet early Tuesday morning. 

Patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Carillon Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report a gun was fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a bullet had been lodged inside a home.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting but there were no injuries, according to police. 

"This is deemed to be a targeted incident," police said in a news release. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), police said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us