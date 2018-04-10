Police investigate after Vanier home hit by bullet

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a home in Vanier was hit by a bullet early Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Carillon Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report a gun was fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a bullet had been lodged inside a home.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting but there were no injuries, according to police.

"This is deemed to be a targeted incident," police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), police said.