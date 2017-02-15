A man showed up at an Ottawa hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, but police haven't yet found the crime scene.

A 30-year-old man went to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hospital staff notified Ottawa police, who showed up at the hospital to interview the victim, according to police spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

The victim told investigators he was shot in the area of Arch Street and the Canterbury Recreation Complex. Police hadn't discovered any evidence of a crime scene there as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.