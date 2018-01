No injuries were reported after a Wednesday night shooting near Manor Park.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Claremont Drive and St. Laurent Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m.

They found "several" shots had been fired into three homes in the 30 block of Claremont Drive, police said. Two of the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.