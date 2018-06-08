TSB investigating grounding of chemical tanker near Morrisburg

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating how a chemical tanker ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway near Morrisburg, Ont., last week.

The incident happened at about 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

An inspector of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, which oversees the channel, found that no water entered the ship and no pollution was observed, said Andrew Vogora, a spokesperson for the corporation, at the time.

Chemical tankers are designed to transport chemicals in bulk, and this one, named the CHEM NORMA, is double-hulled.

In an emailed statement Friday morning, the TSB said it deployed an investigative team to Port Weller, Ont., near St. Catharines — where the ship has since been moved — to find out what happened.

Potential steering problem

Last week, Vogora said there was a problem with the steering.

"From my understanding it was a steering issue, and that is what brought the vessel to rest against the side of the channel," he said.

While the ship was stuck in the channel, other ships were able to continue navigating nearby but at reduced speeds in that part of the seaway, Vogora said.

About nine to 12 ships navigate that part of the seaway each day, and over the course of a 286-day season a handful of ships nose into the channel, Vogora said.