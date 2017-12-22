A late-night fire at the Shepherds of Good Hope was contained to a mattress in one of the shelter's dorms, sending two people to hospital.

Fire fighters received a call from a monitoring company to the shelter on King Edward Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a media release.

Paramedics said they took a 45-year-old man and 66-year-old woman to hospital.

They were each suffering from smoke inhalation and arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Two other males were treated and released at the scene, paramedics said.

Other people waited in OC Transpo buses until they could go back inside.

Arson investigators will be taking a look at the cause of the fire, according to Ottawa police.

Paramedics said an on-site medical clinic geared toward members of the shelter community is now closed due to water damage after the fire.

There's no word on when that damage will be repaired.