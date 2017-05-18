About 100 parents with children attending Dr. S. E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville, Que., kept their kids home Wednesday as school administrators battle a mysterious infestation responsible for dozens of bug bites.

The Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) has sent numerous samples of bugs caught in tiny traps at the school to an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada lab for analysis, but they've yet to identify the critter that's been nibbling on both students and teachers.

"I mean, it's a problem," said Melissa Park, who kept her two children home Wednesday. One of her youngsters has suffered a number of bites that have left welts on her legs.

"I can't leave my kids in school till the end of June being bit every day," Park said. "It's not fair to my kids, it's not fair to the staff, it's not fair to anybody."

Infestation began last month

It began mid-April, when the first reports of bug bites came to the attention of school administrators.

On April 15, the board hired its first exterminator to spray insecticide in the areas of the school suspected to be the source of the infestation. Students were sent home with notes telling parents to wash all their clothing and school materials.

Patti Moffatt said that when her seven-year-old first came home with the note, she wasn't sure exactly what the threat was.

"We would take everything — all the clothes she was wearing, her backpack — everything would go immediately into the wash. And it repeated for several days," she said.

By May 3, the school was pulling out carpets and removing chairs with fabric seats. The sandbox was declared a no-go zone.

A second pest control company came in to spray the school, forcing kids to spend the next day at home.

Melissa Park's daughter came home from school one day with mysterious bug bites to her legs. Administrators at Dr. S. E. McDowell Elementary School say they've brought in 'highly recommended' exterminators to deal with the infestation. (Melissa Park)

Plants, gardens, chairs all removed

Mike Dubeau, director general of the WQSB, said that even after the insecticide was sprayed people continued to be bitten, leading to mounting concern from both teachers and parents.

"We've gotten rid of all the plants, all the dirt in the school, all the gardens. We denied access to the sandboxes outside. We've taken out fabrics, chairs, play toys, cushions," said Dubeau.

But the reports continued. In the adult education portion of the school, 15 students complained of bites to their legs.

Meanwhile, the number of students and teachers at the elementary school who've been bitten is now in the dozens.

"I'm sure it's very discouraging for our parents and for our students and for our staff," said Dubeau.

'You like to think that your kids are safe'

As news began circulating on social media this week that the problem still hadn't been solved, about one-third of the 300 students at the school were kept home Wednesday, including Moffatt's daughter.

"It's been concerning," said Moffatt, adding that communication over the issue has been a problem, particularly since the nature of the bites remains unknown.

"I mean, bugs are not something you like to hear infesting anywhere that you spend time," said Moffatt, "and in the school you like to think that your kids are safe."

Dubeau said he's working on crafting a better communication plan.

"I think some of the lessons-learned — for us, quite frankly, is to maybe have a little bit better communication with our school community and our school parents," he said.

"I certainly recognize their concerns. And when you don't have accurate information or part of the story, it leads to speculation."

Patti Moffatt kept her seven-year-old daughter home from Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School on May 17, 2017, as the school battles a mysterious bug infestation that's led to dozens of students and staff members being bitten. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Maybe sand fleas?

Dubeau said school officials, as well as the school nurse, think they may be dealing with sand fleas, despite the inconclusive findings from the federal lab.

Dubeau said "highly recommended" professional exterminators visited the school Wednesday to see whether they can figure out what the school is dealing with.

The company is expected to give some guidance on the next course of action. The board has also ordered a massive new cleaning at the school this weekend, Dubeau added.

Dubeau said he empathizes with parents who've decided to keep their kids home, even if public health officials have said the school is safe.

"Of course it concerns me when students aren't at school," said Dubeau. "It puts their education at risk. However, it's the right of parents to decide what's best for their children."