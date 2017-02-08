When a plumbing problem suddenly left a senior's residence in West Carleton without water one frigid day last February, Sharon Roper didn't hesitate to take action.

She helped by doing laundry at home for several of the seniors until the issue was resolved.

It's that kind of hands-on generosity that has earned Roper the admiration of community for many years.

Now it's earned her something else: Roper, who's dedicated countless hours helping West Carleton's neediest residents, was presented with the City Builder Award by Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Eli El-Chantiry prior to Wednesday's city council meeting.

The prestigious civic honour recognizes an individual or group demonstrating an "extraordinary commitment" to making Ottawa a better place — from inspiring charitable work to outstanding acts of kindness.

Keeping food bank's shelves stocked

A longtime volunteer and vice-chair of the West Carleton Food Access Centre, Roper helps to keep the shelves stocked at the food bank, which serves 66 families in the area, according to a news release.

She also co-ordinates the Angel Tree program in West Carleton every year, working with local businesses before Christmas to collect toys for families in need.

The toys are sorted and distributed with food hampers just before Christmas — a way of giving back to the community she loves.

The Angel Tree program celebrated its 30th year in 2015.