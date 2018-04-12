Man found dead after Sharbot Lake house fire

A 62-year-old man and two family dogs died in a fire on Wednesday evening at a house near Sharbot Lake, about 80 kilometres north of Kingston, Ont.

At about 6 p.m. a neighbour spotted smoke coming from the two-storey house on Townline Road and called 911.

The blaze had spread through the first floor, but firefighters were able to put it out before it spread to the second floor.

The victim's partner arrived at the home as the fire spread and tried to enter the home to attempt a rescue, but firefighters stopped her for her own safety, according to OPP Const. Roop Sandhu.

She is now staying with family and local victim services has been called to assist.

Once the fire was contained police found a man dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 62-year-old Jimmy Renaud of Central Frontenac. Two family dogs also died in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating. Police said the death is not considered suspicious.