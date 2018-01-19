Ontario Provincial Police are hunting for the vandals who smashed up cottages on an island on Sharbot Lake, about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Sharbot Lake OPP said the contents of five cottages on Craig Island were vandalized between Dec. 17, 2017, and this Wednesday.

"Anything that wasn't bolted down was thrown around," said Const. Roop Sandhu.

"TVs were smashed. Antique glass bottles like a lot of people keep at their cottages were broken."

Sandu said police don't believe the cottages that were damaged are occupied during the winter.

The combined damage is estimated at $75,000.

Police say nothing was stolen except a "bush buggy" trailer valued at around $300.

OPP is asking for the public's help to find those responsible. Anyone with information can call the Sharbot Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122.