Country star Shania Twain is set to headline the halftime show at the 105th Grey Cup game being hosted in Ottawa on Nov. 26.

The announcement was made at Thursday night's Redblacks game against the Edmonton Eskimos in Ottawa.

Twain's new album, NOW, comes out Sept. 29, and she's set to perform at the Grey Cup a couple months later on Nov. 26.

It won't be the first time she's played at the Grey Cup after releasing an album: she did the same in November 2002 when she released UP! and played at the Grey Cup hosted in Edmonton days later.

"It's an absolute honour to return to the Grey Cup stage in the nation's capital during Canada's 150th birthday," Twain is quoted in a media release about the upcoming Ottawa show.

"I'm thrilled to be coming home and being a part of the country's biggest annual party."