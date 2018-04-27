Skip to Main Content
Cornwall-area man charged for sexually violent calls across Canada, U.S.

A 26-year-old man from the Cornwall, Ont., area has been accused of making indecent and sexually violent phone calls to people across the Canada and United States.

9-month investigation included OPP, RCMP, police in Brantford, Ont., and Washington, D.C

After a nine-month investigation, Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry OPP searched two homes in their jurisdiction south of Ottawa Tuesday.

OPP said in a news release the accused called people across Canada and the United States, including Brantford, Ont., Washington, D.C. and other parts of the United States.

The investigation involved the RCMP, United States Capitol Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The suspect has been charged with six counts of indecent communications, two counts of public mischief and one count of uttering a threat to cause bodily harm.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

