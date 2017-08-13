Ottawa police are asking for help identifying a man who they believe is connected to two separate sexual assaults in the city's south end.

The alleged suspect is described as black, between the ages of 18 and 30, about five foot 10 inches tall and skinny. (Ottawa Police Services)

Police say the incidents happened Sunday morning in the Russell Road and Haig Drive areas, but couldn't give details about what is alleged to have occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police's sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.