The trial of two former Ottawa Gee-Gees hockey players continues in Thunder Bay Tuesday, with the complainant in the case finishing her testimony and one of her friends starting hers.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing sexual assault charges related to an incident that allegedly happened in 2014 at a hotel in Thunder Bay, Ont. while the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees hockey team was there for a game.

In court on Monday, the defence attacked the complainant's credibility, accusing her of changing her story to protect her reputation.

The complainant vehemently rejected those suggestions.

The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban, which also prevents CBC News from naming some of the witnesses.

