As Quebec comes to grips with its own case of sexual assault allegations against a high-profile figure, victims' advocates say crisis centres in the province aren't able to keep up with the demand for their services.

Le Centre d'aide et de lutte contre les agressions sexuelles de l'Outaouais (CALAS) said it lacks the resources it needs to help sexual assault victims.

"The phone is ringing more.... We face challenges and delays for follow-up assistance," said Émilie Grenon, a social worker at CALAS, in French.

Grenon said immediate help is available for victims, but the centre is falling behind when it comes to providing long-term help for sexual assault victims.

Police under fire

Gatineau police recently came under fire for failing to investigate 169 complaints of sexual assault they had deemed unfounded.

Police eventually took a second look at 15 of those files, but did not reopen any of the cases for further investigation.

Grenon said she is pleased with Thursday's announcement by the Quebec government to provide $1 million in funding to organizations that help victims of sexual assault. But she said the financial support can't end there.

The CALAS estimates it needs $5 million to keep up with the current demand for its services.

Social media campaigns revealing

Grenon said the recent #MeToo campaign demonstrated the depth of the problem, and the inadequacy of the criminal justice system when it comes to stamping out sexual assault..

"We knew it was a problem that existed, affecting many women from all walks of life.... Now everyone sees it," Grenon said.

Denyse Côté, a professor at the Université du Québec en Outaouais, agreed.

"So many voices cannot be invisible," Côté said.

Gatineau police have also turned to social media, tweeting Thursday a plea for victims of sexual assault to contact them.