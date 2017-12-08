An Ottawa security guard testifying at the trial of four women accused of a viciously assaulting another women, the posting videos of the attack on social media, said the victim told him hours later that she was afraid for her life.

Ottawa Community Housing security guard Tyson Gore appeared as a Crown witness Friday in Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa, on the second day of the judge-only trial of the four women accused in the violent home invasion in Ottawa's east end.

Crown lawyers argue Eunice Ilunga, 43, Sandrine Tomba-Kalema, 37, and Safi Mahinja, 27, broke into the victim's home on July 3, 2015, hit her and removed her pubic hair, then posted videos of the attack on Facebook, all as revenge over an alleged relationship between the victim and a man.

A fourth woman, Nina Janina Raul, 35 also faces charges of unlawful confinement, sexual assault and taking intimate images of someone without their consent.

All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The victim, who was 21 years old at the time of the assault, cannot be named because of a publication ban to protect her identity.

Victim changed story

Gore told the court Friday the woman called him to her apartment in the early morning hours of July 4, several hours after the Crown says the woman was attacked, to report her apartment had been vandalized.

When he arrived Gore found the woman's television face-down on the floor, two leather couches slashed and couch stuffing strewn around the apartment.

He said he noticed a large lump on her forehead and described her mood as agitated and nervous.

The victim was with two other women. She initially told him that her ex-boyfriend was responsible for the vandalism, but her friends, speaking in a language Gore did not recognize, expressed frustration with her, saying in English, "Tell the truth, you're a grown woman," Gore said.

After the woman's friends left she changed her story, telling Gore that three women had entered the apartment with a key she'd given her ex-boyfriend, and that it was they who had vandalized her apartment.

The victim told him one of the women had held a knife to her abdomen and threatened to kill her. She also alleged they pushed, choked and kicked her and shaved her public hair, he said.

She told Gore several times that she was afraid for her life.

Police and paramedics were called, but though the woman said she was in pain, she would not go to the hospital, Gore said.

Gore stayed after the police and paramedics left and gave her information she needed to transfer to another unit of the building.

Accused attacker sang of revenge

The four accused and the victim belong to Ottawa's tight-knit Congolese community, which was shaken by the incident when the videos first came to light two years ago.

On Thursday court heard some of the videos of the incident that were posted on Facebook.

The Crown's first witness, Trésor Kisisa, a 39-year-old born in Congo who first took the woman to the police, walked the court through what some of the women — speaking the Congolese dialect of Lingala — were saying in the videos, which were shown to the judge and accused only.

In one video he identified Ilunga as the voice describing to the victim how she is going to remove the woman's hair, and in another video it is Ilunga who tells the victim to stay away from the man she is dating, Kisisa told the court.

In another video played in court, Ilunga is singing a song in a car. Kisisa told court Ilunga was singing in Lingala and changed the lyrics to make the song about revenge.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Monday.