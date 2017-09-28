A man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting more than a dozen women in 2014 and 2015 has been found guilty.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered the verdict in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning.

Philip Wilson, 33, was found guilty of seven drug-related charges, including drug trafficking, and was also found guilty of administering a noxious substance to 14 women and sexually assaulting them, including his girlfriend.

While delivering the verdict, Hackland called Wilson "a condescending bully with a grandiose view of himself," and that the offences formed a "consistent pattern."

'Disturbing detachment from reality'

Hackland rejected Wilson's testimony that he respects women, saying it shows Wilson's "disturbing detachment from reality."

Assistant Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham said she will be seeking a dangerous offender designation for Wilson.

Wilson, dressed in black, listened attentively in court Thursday and showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to 45 charges including sexual assault, aggravated assault, administering a noxious drug and drug trafficking.

Cunningham argued during the judge-alone trial that there were 14 victims between 2014 and 2015, and that Wilson surreptitiously drugged most of them at his home — either with GHB, known as the "date-rape drug," or the anaesthetic ketamine, leaving them unconscious and with no memory that he sexually assaulted them.

Sexually explicit photos shared with friends

In several cases victims only learned from police that Wilson took explicit photos and videos of them, which he shared with friends.

None of the women can be identified due to a publication ban on their names.

Wilson was arrested in March 2015 after police seized a number of drugs from his home, including ketamine, cocaine, and a vial that tested positive for GHB.

During the trial, one victim testified she was partying with Wilson at his condo in May 2014.

She told court she took cocaine and a small amount of ecstasy, and that a short time later, when she complained of not feeling well, Wilson mixed her a "fruity drink in a cup."

The woman told court she then "felt dizzy" and lost consciousness.

'I felt awful'

When she woke, she said, her sweater and bra were hiked up. She said she would never have agreed to take the drug GHB, which was found in the drink Wilson mixed for her.

"Why would I take a drug that makes you pass out?" the woman said. "It's the date-rape drug, isn't it?"

Ottawa police contacted the woman in 2015 to show her photos retrieved from Wilson's phone. The Crown told court that the photos show the woman's eyes closed, as well as Wilson taking off her clothes and assaulting her.

"I felt awful. It's just not something you do," the woman testified.

'They were pulling my pants off'

Another victim who was "partying" with Wilson and his girlfriend at their apartment testified she agreed to his offer of GHB, and that a short time later she "needed to pass out" and didn't remember falling asleep.

"I was lying down and they were pulling my pants off," the woman said.

When asked what she remembered from that night, she replied Wilson was on top of her and they were both naked.

"I was in the bedroom and having sex on the bed," she said. "I don't know. I was messed up."

Wilson testified in his own defence

Wilson, testifying in his own defence, said he frequently sold drugs in several Byward Market bars, and that his recreational drug -taking evolved into a serious addiction to cocaine and other drugs.

In June, after being shown the explicit material retrieved from his phone, he admitted he sexually assaulted two women and was a "party to" a third sexual assault.

"Absolutely it's wrong," said Wilson. "Morally, it's not right."

In one video shown in court, Wilson's lawyer, Trevor Brown, asked if the woman — is naked and waving her hands around her face — was able to agree to having sex.

Women took drugs 'willingly'

Wilson said at the time he thought she could, but added that "with a sober and clear head I don't believe she was able to consent.... I'm really saddened by my actions here."

But Wilson testified all the women took the drugs willingly and that, aside from the three women he admitted to assaulting, the sexual activity with the rest of the women was consensual.

Brown argued that Wilson "was caught up in the party lifestyle of drugs and that dramatically clouded his judgement." He added that Wilson never intended to incapacitate the women with drugs so he could commit sexual assault.

Yet he conceded the sexually explicit material taken by his client "overstepped the boundary of consensual activity."