Ottawa police are asking the public for help identifying a sexual assault suspect who allegedly gained access to a woman's home by posing as a gas meter inspector.

According to a police news release, it happened at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 near Wiggins Private and Chapel Street in Sandy Hill.

The suspect was carrying a clipboard and identified himself as a gas meter inspector when he knocked on the woman's door.

He is described as Caucasian, in his early fifties, around five feet seven to five feet ten inches tall, and clean shaven with large black eyebrows and a hooked nose. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, a black toque, dark pants and beige work boots.

Police said they are concerned the man has made other attempts to gain access to people's homes.