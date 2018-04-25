Man charged in OC Transpo sex assaults facing fresh charges

An Ottawa man identified last month in connection to four incidents involving female passengers aboard OC Transpo buses over the last year is facing an additional 29 charges of sexual assault.

The man, 37, is now facing a total of 33 sexual assault charges. The investigation is ongoing, police said Wednesday.

Police said the incidents, which dated back to March 2017, involved young women who said the man either brushed their legs or touched their thighs with his hands, or, in some cases, touched their feet with his.

After the initial charges were laid on March 28, OC Transpo asked women who feel uncomfortable about the behaviour of another passenger to report the incident — no matter how minor the offence might seem at the time.

The man was arrested on the fresh charges Wednesday morning, and was expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.