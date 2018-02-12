WARNING: This story includes graphic details from testimony heard in court that some readers may find disturbing.

The sexual assault trial of two former University of Ottawa hockey players enters its second week on Monday.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing charges related to an incident that allegedly happened at a hotel in Thunder Bay, Ont. in 2014.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees were in Thunder Bay for a game at the time of the incident.

One witness, another player on the team at the time, was questioned during the first three days of the trial. He was Donovan's roommate during the trip to Thunder Bay and, according to testimony from the complainant, was the man she originally connected with on the dating app Tinder.

Complainant now testifying

The complainant's testimony began on Thursday. She said she met the witness on Tinder, and consented to sex with him at his hotel room.

At some point during the encounter, however, two other men appeared in the room, she testified. One penetrated her without her consent, she said, while the other attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

The complainant alleges that those two men were Donovan and Foucher. Her cross-examination is expected to continue Monday.

The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban, which also prevents CBC News from naming the witness.

CBC Ottawa's Matthew Kupfer is in Thunder Bay covering the trial. Follow his live tweets here.