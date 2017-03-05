A 65-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after he allegedly touched a young girl inappropriately.

The girl and her mother were inside a store on the 2100 block of Carling Avenue on Saturday when a man touched her, the Ottawa Police Service said in a release.

The girl's mother then called 911, police said.

Police arrested and charged the man Sunday. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Anyone with information can contact the Ottawa Police Service's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.