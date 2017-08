The Ontario SPCA is asking for the public's help after three severed cat heads were found in a field west of Belleville, Ont.

The severed heads were found over the past month near the Heritage Trail railroad tracks in the town of Frankford, Ont., the agency said in a statement Thursday.

No bodies or other parts have been found, the OSPCA said.

Anyone with information can call the agency at 310-SPCA or by emailing cruelty@ospca.on.ca.

Frankford is about 230 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.