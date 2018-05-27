71 seniors displaced after fire in Ottawa's west end

More than 70 people were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at a seniors' residence near Algonquin College early Sunday morning.

After the fire struck around 3 a.m., firefighters found the blaze spread to the roof of the building on 3 Meridian Place.

Ottawa Fire Services say 80 units were affected and one person, treated for smoke inhalation, was taken to hospital.

The displaced residents have been provided temporary shelter at the Ben Franklin Place at 101 Centrepointe Drive.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting displaced residents after a fire broke out at a seniors' residence in Ottawa's west end on May 27, 2018. (Scott Stilborn)

It is unclear when the residents will be able to return to their homes due to the severe smoke and water damage to the building.

Health concerns

None of the residents have serious mobility issues or acute health concerns, according to the deputy fire chief on the scene.

Ottawa Paramedics tweeted they are compiling a list of medications the residents need, which will be retrieved from the building by firefighters.

An Ottawa fire investigator is at the scene to determine the cause.

Incidents like the Meridian Fire are extremely stressful for the people affected. Our medics are doing their very best to comfort the residents. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a><br><br>Les incidents comme le feu sur Meridian affectent plusieurs personnes. Nos médics font de leur mieux pour les réconforter. <a href="https://t.co/tC7uF1NChx">pic.twitter.com/tC7uF1NChx</a> —@OttawaParamedic