Some new services for young people dealing with opioid addiction are coming to Ottawa's west end, according to the Champlain Local Health Integration Network.

Right now, Kanata, Stittsville and West Carleton don't have any specialized programs for young people struggling with substance abuse.

Outreach counsellors and recovery programs are now set to be introduced, said Chantale LeClerc, CEO of the Champlain LHIN, the organization that oversees health-care spending in Ottawa and the outlying region.

While she did not specify when the new services would be up and running, LeClerc said she recognizes there is a "sense of urgency" for the new programs.

The new initiative comes after several overdoses and much lobbying from west-end parents, including the recently formed support group, We the Parents.

Chantale LeClerc is the CEO of the Champlain LHIN, which oversees health care funding in Ottawa and the outlying area. (Champlain LHIN)

"This is on our radar screen," said LeClerc, who acknowledges there are currently treatment gaps in the region. "We can't do the whole thing all at once. But we are certainly adding resource counsellors in the west end and adding some ... support groups to help people who have addictions."

The Champlain LHIN has no idea how many young people are struggling with addictions.

Leclerc hopes these new services will help determine the community's needs. We the Parents is compiling its own statistics and currently has a list of 117 kids struggling with drug use and abuse in Kanata alone.

The group's executive director, Sean O'Leary, said there's a serious service vacuum when it comes to treating teens. O'Leary has had his own personal struggling securing treatment options for his own daughter.

"What these kids need and what the biggest gap in the system is, when they do finally ask you for help, there's nothing in this city," said O'Leary who adds there's a three week to three month wait for any counselling program in Ottawa. "Teenagers don't rationalize two months, they barely think about tomorrow." '

Sean O'Leary, the parent of a 16-year-old who is addicted to opioids, says there are too many gaps in the health care system when it comes getting teens off drugs. (CBC)

We the Parents recently submitted a business plan and proposal to the LHIN for a resource centre to serve west-end Ottawa young people and families who are struggling with drug addiction.

In a letter to O'Leary, the LHIN's LeClerc said while there's a desire to work with We the Parents, it must be through "existing services".

"I know your preference would be to receive funds to establish your own services, but as I explained, the LHIN cannot fund We the Parents either directly or indirectly for the provision of health care services," wrote LeClerc.

O'Leary hopes that the LHIN's commitment to adding more counsellors will help, but he's concerned it's not enough.

"We just want to have Smart Recovery meetings based in Kanata, based on youth and have a couple of counsellors that are available for crisis situations," said O'Leary.