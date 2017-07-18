An employee at a ServiceOntario office in Prescott, Ont., is accused of defrauding ServiceOntario, OPP say.

Grenville County OPP began an investigation with help from the Transport Ministry, the Environment Ministry and the Government and Consumer Services, OPP said in a media release.

No details about the nature of the alleged fraud were released.

An employee at this ServiceOntario office on King Street in Prescott, Ont., has been arrested and charged with fraud, OPP say. (Google Streetview)

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman employed by a private company that operates the ServiceOntario office was arrested and charged with:

Eight counts of fraud under $5,000.

Two counts of breach of probation.

Possession of crystal meth.

The woman was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 25.