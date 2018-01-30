Firefighters and bystanders attempted CPR on a male driver after his car crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard, paramedics said. (Scott Stillborn/Twitter )

A driver in his late 50s is dead after a single-vehicle collision on St. Laurent Boulevard near McArthur Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred "near a hydro pole and wires around 3:18 p.m.," police said.

Paramedics said the man suffered from cardiac arrest and that firefighters and bystanders initiated CPR after fire crews extricated him from the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The collision, combined with construction on the Vanier Parkway, have created a difficult traffic situation for commuters. St. Laurent Boulevard is expected to be closed for the next few hours.