Multiple people hurt in 3-vehicle crash near North Gower

Multiple people were injured in a serious crash near North Gower Sunday afternoon, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Fire crews received a call at 3:15 p.m. about a crash on Roger Stevens Drive involving three vehicles.

Paramedics also responded to the crash. No information on the number of people injured or their injuries was immediately available.

An Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision.

As of 4:45 p.m., Roger Stevens Drive remained closed near McCordick Road as police investigate.