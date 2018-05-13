Skip to Main Content
Multiple people hurt in 3-vehicle crash near North Gower

Multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash near North Gower Sunday afternoon, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Ornge helicopter called in to help with Sunday afternoon collision

CBC News ·
Paramedics and firefighters were called to a serious crash on Roger Stevens Drive on Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Twitter/@District8Chief)

Fire crews received a call at 3:15 p.m. about a crash on Roger Stevens Drive involving three vehicles. 

Paramedics also responded to the crash. No information on the number of people injured or their injuries was immediately available. 

An Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision.

As of 4:45 p.m., Roger Stevens Drive remained closed near McCordick Road as police investigate.

