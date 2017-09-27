A 37-year-old woman was critically injured when a tree fell on her outside the General campus of the Ottawa Hospital during a violent storm Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics said the woman suffered "multi-system trauma" and went into cardiac arrest. Staff at the hospital on Smyth Road had to lift the tree off the woman so she could be treated.

The woman is in critical condition in hospital, paramedics said.

F37 critical cond at trauma centre after tree fell on her on Smyth Rd. Multisytem trauma. Staff from @OttawaHospital lifted tree from pt. pic.twitter.com/IMcRCwQuoc — @OttawaParamedic

The storm, which brought torrential rain and howling winds, struck shortly after 3 p.m. with surprising ferocity, catching residents across the city off guard.

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning at about 3 p.m., alerting residents that a storm south of Arnprior was moving east toward the city at 60 kilometres per hour.

It wasn't long after that residents saw just how severe it was.

Storm brewing in the Nations Capital #onstorm #ottawa #ottstorm pic.twitter.com/339mfFpRZC — @Sarah_Stephen

The storm knocked down trees and branches, causing power outages, and heavy rain led to flash flooding on some roads. Hail was also reported in some parts of the city.

Hydro Ottawa reported some 7,000 customers were without power.

Oh no! Orlando Park's iconic giant willow tree has been ripped in half by the storm winds in #AltaVista. #ottnews #ottweather pic.twitter.com/SQqOYhh3u8 — @AltaVista_Ott

Another view of the damage in Alta Vista. The storm brought down half the tree. @blacksweather #ottnews #ottweather pic.twitter.com/J4TAZSKsGK — @globerman

A tree uprooted in the Britannia neighbourhood after a severe storm in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2017. (Courtesy Reddit user ambigubus)

Whoa! Went from watching windsurfers at Britannia Beach to dodging tree branches & downed trees on Carling Ave & in Westboro @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/ykblXeb11w — @ShannAnderson

The storm also caused damage in neighbouring regions, including west Quebec.

That must have been a tornado in Aylmer. Massive trees uprooted. Power out. @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/QbwXIjI0Zd — @travelblissnow

The storm warning ended for the city shortly before 4 p.m.