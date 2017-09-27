A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa area.

The alert covers the area from Kanata to Orléans, and extends south to Metcalfe.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front," the weather agency said in a release.

Be aware of potential "very strong" wind gusts, as well as large hail and torrential rainfall, the weather service warns.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," it continued. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.