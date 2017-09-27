Torrential rain is falling in parts of Ottawa as Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ottawa area.

The alert covers Ottawa, Gatineau and surrounding communities such as Chelsea, Que., and Smiths Falls, Ont.

"Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm approximately 15 km south of Arnprior [is] moving eastwards at 60 km/h," the agency warned at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops."

The weather agency also warned severe thunderstorms can sometimes produce tornadoes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.