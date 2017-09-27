Torrential rain is falling in parts of Ottawa as Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ottawa area.

The alert covers Ottawa, Gatineau and surrounding communities such as Chelsea, Que., and Smiths Falls, Ont.

"Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm approximately 15 km south of Arnprior [is] moving eastwards at 60 km/h," the agency warned at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops."

This just happened in the Glebe. pic.twitter.com/Y2NkYCx17X — @evemartell

The weather agency also warned severe thunderstorms can sometimes produce tornadoes.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.