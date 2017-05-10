Rev. Anthony Bailey, the coordinating minister at Parkdale United Church, says he was left with "emotional and psychological distress" when he saw racist slurs spray painted on his church last November — the second time it happened in 2016 at the building on the corner of Parkdale and Gladstone avenues.

He read his remarks at the sentencing hearing of the teenager who pleaded guilty to five charges, including inciting hatred, mischief against a religious building, threatening conduct, possession of weapons and breach of conditions following a 2015 assault conviction.

The teen, who is now 18, can't be named because he was a minor at the time of the incidents.

The charges stem from incidents in 2016 between November 13 and 19 when the teen spray-painted racial epithets and symbols of white nationalism on two synagogues, a Jewish prayer house, a mosque and Parkdale United Church.

Bailey is black and says about a quarter to a third of his congregation is as well. He canvassed church members and many of them wrote testimonials which were included in a community impact statement he read in court.

"I an outraged, hurt, angry and saddened by this hateful message," said one entry.

"The racist graffiti on my church horrified me and left me feeling vulnerable," said another writer.

One parent who has three mixed-raced children wrote: "We were horrified to see the writing on the church because it is where my son felt most safe — a place where he has friends that are black and white but when we saw the writing it was as if a blanket of security was pulled away."

Jewish Federation of Ottawa President Andrea Freedman said she was disappointed the teen wouldn't meet with faith leaders to talk about his actions. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

A show of solidarity

Andrea Freedman is president of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and she spoke to the court as the umbrella organization for Jewish fundraising and advocacy in the city.

"I felt it was really important for him to hear that his actions were hurtful," said Freedman. "He may have caused fear but we're still going to stand up for what's right."

She said Bailey said it well when he remarked that "one of the unintended consequences of this hateful act is that it brings large groups of people together in a show of solidarity."

Freedman said she is disappointed the teenager wouldn't agree to meet with three faith leaders from the places of worship he desecrated to talk about his actions.

"There could be a much better outcome here if this young man saw fit to educate himself properly and engage with the communities," she said. "He needs to have an openness and willingness to do that."

Freedman wouldn't comment on what she thinks is an appropriate sentence for the teenager would be because for her it's about community safety more than justice.

Jim Armitage agrees with Freedman. He came to court to hear his son read his victim impact statement. He said his son was the target of repeated attacks and threats by the teenager in his 2015-2016 high school year.

Armitage said he was conflicted sitting just a few metres away from his son's attacker in court.

"It's mixed emotions because we heard from the psychologist that he has some severe mental health issues," said Armitage. "But you're still angry because of everything he's done to impact our family and the community."

In court, Armitage's son, who is studying at a University away from Ottawa, told the court he still has nightmares and feels alone because he's separated from his family.

"Our home is surrounded by security cameras since all of this began and my parents have now decided to put it up for sale." said the teen. "I feel safer when I'm with my family but knowing that he knows where I live terrifies me."

The Crown is seeking to have the teenager sentenced as an adult as a result.

The hearing resumes May 23 when testimony is expected from the teenagers probation officer and a social worker who is treating him.

