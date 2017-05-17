Sens head coach Guy Boucher has no time for superstitions.

"I'm not superstitious. Actually, I love to go against superstition. I hate to be a slave to any superstition … We control how we think and how we feel," said Boucher at a media availability earlier in the playoffs.

Try telling that to some players — and fans — for that matter.

According to Andrew Podnieks, author of Hockey Superstitions: From Playoff Beards to Crossed Sticks and Lucky Socks, playoff superstitions take many forms: Sidney Crosby doesn't talk to his mom on game day, Wayne Gretzky made a point of missing his first warm-up shot, and perhaps most popular, is the playoff beard.

"The funny thing about the beards is that every year they work for one team and don't work for 15 teams," he told the CBC, of the tradition that began in 1980 when the New York Islanders grew beards for the playoffs and went on to win four straight Stanley Cups.

"There has to be a day," that teams stop growing them, he said. "Who's going to be that player to say to his team 'Let's not grow a beard'?"

Sens fans share

Ottawa filmmaker Nate Estabrooks — @nate_sbrooks on Twitter — ran a half marathon every game day during the 2007 Stanley Cup playoffs to calm his nerves. But he stopped in the final round against Anaheim because his feet couldn't handle it.

"I blame myself."

This year, though, Estabrooks sees his superstitions rubbing off on his seven-year-old daughter, whose Sens jersey was laundered on game day against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"(She) had been carrying her jersey around with her for two weeks. When the Sens lost Monday her first deduction was it was due to laundry day."

Sarah Cybulski — @MrsOsSens on Twitter — blames herself too:

@Luccidor Since they won in Boston a few weeks ago on a weekday, I keep wearing Sens gear to work. The one day I didn't, they lost — @MrsOsSens

Then there's Phil Robitaille — @gimmemyjetpack on Twitter — who shared the story of his father, and a hot dog shot from a cannon:

@Luccidor Years ago, like maybe 20 years ago my dad caught a hot dog from the master blaster. Like we're talking 300 level catch. He didnt eat it. 2/ — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor He froze it. When playoffs hit in our household we would deck the house in Sens gear. Windows, doors, but most of all the tv unit. 3/ — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor It became our shrine, every game we add a piece to the shrine until the Sens were eliminated (or won the cup). The grail was the hotdog. 4/ — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor Only reserved for the most dire needs or a spur of the moment need for good luck the hot dog would exit the freezer and sit on the tv. 5/ — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor Never long, just enough for a boost, you couldn't let it thaw out. Anyways about 7-8 years later he caught a second dog and froze it as well — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor We still do it today, although it can't sit on the tv anymore and my sister and I have our own shrines in our own homes. 7/ — @GimmeMyJetpack

@Luccidor I was at game 5 against Boston and told my dad they needed a boost in the first OT he sent me this photo pic.twitter.com/0rBDExWpdR — @GimmeMyJetpack

Ken Hunter, a longtime Sens fan living in Edmonton, takes his superstitions into next-level territory.

Here's his game-day routine: