For many Ottawa Senators fans, owner Eugene Melnyk's comments about relocating the arena could not have come at a worse time. 

The team's owner opened up about the Sens' struggles and the lack of fan support during an alumni game on Parliament Hill Friday, less than 24 hours before the capital will host the NHL 100 Classic. He said he's not convinced a downtown arena is necessary for the franchise and complained of "begging" fans to buy tickets. 

His comments seem to have irked several fans who weighed in social media. Here is what some of them had to say. 

A few of people agreed the timing was not ideal. 