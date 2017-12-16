For many Ottawa Senators fans, owner Eugene Melnyk's comments about relocating the arena could not have come at a worse time.

The team's owner opened up about the Sens' struggles and the lack of fan support during an alumni game on Parliament Hill Friday, less than 24 hours before the capital will host the NHL 100 Classic. He said he's not convinced a downtown arena is necessary for the franchise and complained of "begging" fans to buy tickets.

His comments seem to have irked several fans who weighed in social media. Here is what some of them had to say.

A few of people agreed the timing was not ideal.

his timing could not be worse — @OttawaAvSpotter

A Debbie Downer to his own event... — @maxhsanity

Is there any other business where the vendor threatens the customer when the customer isnt buying because they have issue with the product? We are talking about selling hockey in Ottawa. Hold a mirror up. Ask some tough questions. Dialogue, not threats. — @scottawarattray

Well @MelnykEugene you just cost yourself a fan. — @chriswynn83

Hey Mr. Melnyk @ottawasenators - it’s simply not a value proposition, the ROI verses the level of entertainment. Have you been to a Red Blacks game? Your complaints around Ottawa are not helping in developing support in our community for your organization. — @PaulDup88279262

As a fan - as a resident I am so tired of his belly-aching and claims of poverty - if he isn't capable off and competent enough to handle the business of a hockey team then sell it to others who have these - we won't miss you..... — @Ronchie53