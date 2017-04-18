There's no doubt that the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 overtime win over Boston in Game 3 was a wild one.

The Senators came out of the gate strongly, scoring two quick goals in the first period.

It all started with an alley-oop pass from Erik Karlsson to Mike Hoffman.

I'm going to name my first born child karlssonpasstohoffman.gif Doty. https://t.co/m9TCF0l9hy — @BonksMullet

That goal was rapidly followed by Derick Brassard's second goal in as many games. It was a quick strike, but not a record.

While the Hoffman & Brassard goals were scored 25 seconds apart, the #Sens playoff record for fastest two is 0:08 on May 5, '13 vs Montreal. — @Media_Sens

Hoffman scored another goal for Ottawa in the second period, with a rocket on the power play.

Spoiler alert: Mike Hoffman can shoot a hockey puck really well. Like really really well #Sens #SensArmy — @SoperRadio

After the Senators went up 3-0, they seemed in control — that is, until the Bruins pushed back hard.

Noel Acciari found the back of the net to get Boston on the scoreboard, followed shortly afterwards by this unfortunate blunder by Bobby Ryan in his own zone.

David Backes capitalized.

#42 scores 42 seconds later to make it a one goal deficit for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/aXGUwpj6OW — @dnadders

After Ottawa took two straight penalties, Boston took advantage and tied things up with this blast from David Pastrnak.

TD Garden became deafening as the comeback was quickly complete.

David Pastrnak ties it, cannot hear you pic.twitter.com/PSEvkFZ2wf — @PeteBlackburn

This game was made for overtime, and that's where it went.

Status update: Are #Sens fans OK?



We're going to OT in Game 3 after a 15-minute intermission. pic.twitter.com/HIAJQQCU0l — @CBCOttawa

That's when Bobby Ryan redeemed himself. First, he drew a penalty, and then he scored the game-winning goal.

Game 4 takes place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston.