There's no doubt that the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 overtime win over Boston in Game 3 was a wild one.

The Senators came out of the gate strongly, scoring two quick goals in the first period.

It all started with an alley-oop pass from Erik Karlsson to Mike Hoffman.

That goal was rapidly followed by Derick Brassard's second goal in as many games. It was a quick strike, but not a record.

Hoffman scored another goal for Ottawa in the second period, with a rocket on the power play.

After the Senators went up 3-0, they seemed in control — that is, until the Bruins pushed back hard.

Noel Acciari found the back of the net to get Boston on the scoreboard, followed shortly afterwards by this unfortunate blunder by Bobby Ryan in his own zone.

David Backes capitalized.

After Ottawa took two straight penalties, Boston took advantage and tied things up with this blast from David Pastrnak.

TD Garden became deafening as the comeback was quickly complete.

This game was made for overtime, and that's where it went.

That's when Bobby Ryan redeemed himself. First, he drew a penalty, and then he scored the game-winning goal.

Game 4 takes place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. 