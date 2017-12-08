For Ottawa Senators fans longing for a dose of the old days, they're about to get it in spades.

The Senators Alumni Classic, set for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. on the outdoor rink at Parliament Hill, will feature fan favourites — and not-so favourites — from the team's 25-year modern era.

The players, according to a Senators media release, accumulated a total of 1,761 goals, 3,071 assists, 4,832 points and 299 wins over 10,315 games with the team. They'll line up either for Team Alfie, captained by former captain Daniel Alfredsson, or Team Phillips, captained by former defenceman and the team's all-time leader in games played, Chris Phillips.

"I'm excited to see the guys that are coming back. I think I played with everybody with the exception of (Laurie Boschman) and (Norm) Maciver. Yeah, it's going to be a lot of fun just to have the reunion of guys, let alone the game that's going to be a great experience up on Parliament Hill," said Phillips.

"Throwing on our uniforms one more time is going to be a lot of fun."

Representing the original expansion year: the team's first captain Boschman and the team's leading scorer that season, Maciver.

'Throwing on our uniforms one more time is going to be a lot of fun.' - Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Phillips

In net, fans will see Sens' all-time shutout leader Patrick Lalime, only recently dethroned as wins leader by current netminder Craig Anderson. Lalime will be joined by Ron Tugnutt, Pascale Leclaire and Damian Rhodes.

But the big news is the return of the team's first ever draft pick, Alexei Yashin.

Former Senator Alexei Yashin returns for the Sens outdoor alumni game on Parliamant Hill. He was selected second overall in the 1992 draft by the Senators. (Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty)

He left the team in a trade to the New York Islanders after a series of controversies, including attempting to renegotiate his contract three times in five years, as well as sitting out the 1998-99 season over, yes, a contract dispute.

​Also returning from the early years will be Alexandre Daigle, the first overall pick in the 1993 draft, who never lived up to the expectations of a top pick. And from the Sens' more recent past, popular centre Mike Fisher, who retired following last year's appearance in the Stanley Cup Final for the Nashville Predators.

Grandstand seating at the rink will be limited, but you can also watch on one of the two large TV screens that will be set up on the lawn.

Full Senators Alumni Classic game roster:

Forwards: Daniel Alfredsson (1995-2013), Magnus Arvedson (1997-2003), Radek Bonk (1994-2004), Laurie Boschman (1992-93), Randy Cunneyworth (1994-98), Alexandre Daigle (1993-98), Shean Donovan (2007-10), Mike Fisher (1999-2011), Denis Hamel (2003-07), Martin Havlat (2000-06), Denny Lambert (1996-98), Rob Murphy (1992-93), Randy Robitaille (2007-08), Bryan Smolinski (2002-06), Brad Smyth (2002-03), Shaun Van Allen (1996-2000 / 2002-04), Todd White (2000-04), Alexei Yashin (1993-2001), Rob Zamuner (1999-2001).

Defencemen: Brendan Bell (2008-09), Filip Kuba (2008-2012), Jim Kyte (1992-93), Janne Laukkanen (1995-2000), Curtis Leschyshyn (2000-04), Norm Maciver (1992-95), Chris Phillips (1997-2015), Lance Pitlick (1994-99), Wade Redden (1996-2008), Dennis Vial (1993-98), Jason York (1996-2001).

Goaltenders: Patrick Lalime (1999-2004), Pascal Leclaire (2009-11), Damian Rhodes (1995-99), Ron Tugnutt (1996-2000).