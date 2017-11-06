The Senators inked a deal Sunday to bring Matt Duchene, star centre for the Colorado Avalanche, to Ottawa in a three-team trade that sees beloved Senators centre Kyle Turris head to Nashville to play for the Predators

The deal also includes sending goalie Andrew "The Hamburglar" Hammond, as well as a 2018 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round selection, from Ottawa to Colorado.

After news broke that the hockey players would be leaving, Ottawans took to Twitter to lament, offer thanks and bid them farewell.

Absolutely will miss Kyle. Great player and great guy. I hope Duchene works out for the #sens pic.twitter.com/JgqYPnS0OR — @Dmarella

Hammond's miraculous 2015 playoff run, when the team's other goalies were down with injuries, will keep him in the hearts and minds of Senators fans for years to come.

The #sens and hamburgler’s run to make the playoffs in 2014-2015 was probably my favourite #sens moment. That was epic. — @Sens2D

And Turris will certainly be missed by Ottawa's youngest hockey fans.

Kyle twice gave his time to play ball hockey with 10 Elmdale students in a silent auction. He's a great player and an even better neighbour. — @bryanreid

Kyle turris is my sons #1 he was very sad tonight to learn he was gone @kyleturris was great on and off the ice and will be missed — @steph_derek

Matt Duchene, 26, hails from Haliburton. Ont. He'd been rumoured to be in trade talks for several months and was reportedly dealt to Ottawa on Friday night before that transaction fell through. He's signed through 2018-19 at a salary cap hit of $6 million US.

"It's bittersweet for sure, but I'm excited for a new opportunity in Ottawa," Duchene said after the trade was finalized.

"[The Senators] have a team that can win a Stanley Cup. I'm really excited to go there and just nothing but a pleasure to have played here for Colorado."