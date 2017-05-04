The New York Rangers got out to another quick start and just like Game 3, never looked back in a convincing win to tie the series 2-2 with the Ottawa Senators.

The fruits of their labour began courtesy of an unusual suspect late in the first period.

Nick Holden's first goal of the playoffs gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead after one period.

The second period did not start much better. A Ben Harpur shot was blocked and the Rangers made no mistake.

Near the end of the period, Lindberg came back for more with a real gut-wrenching goal that eluded Senators goalie Craig Anderson.

After some very nice saves, this was a goal some thought Anderson should have stopped.

It was difficult to blame Anderson for a three-goal deficit after 40 minutes.

Sens coach Guy Boucher decided to make a statement to his team, though, by inserting Mike Condon in goal for the third period.

It didn't help, though, as Dion Phaneuf scored on his own net to give New York a 4-0 lead.

Kyle Turris would ruin the shutout bid by Henrik Lundqvist, but this one was already over.

The second round series now becomes a best-of-three as the teams return to Ottawa for Game 5.

Puck drop for that game is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.