The New York Rangers got out to another quick start and just like Game 3, never looked back in a convincing win to tie the series 2-2 with the Ottawa Senators.

The fruits of their labour began courtesy of an unusual suspect late in the first period.

The Rangers take the lead with a goal from…Nick Holden? pic.twitter.com/pQkNcX3QaL — @PeteBlackburn

Nick Holden's first goal of the playoffs gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead after one period.

Not as bad a 1st period as game 3, but #Sens playing nervous, tentative hockey.

Afraid to lose hockey which is never good. 11-7 SOG — @SeguinSports

The second period did not start much better. A Ben Harpur shot was blocked and the Rangers made no mistake.

Glass blocks shot, leads to a break where Lindberg finishes the 2 on 0 to make it 2-0 #NYR pic.twitter.com/FfULzLTDwz — @RTaub_

Near the end of the period, Lindberg came back for more with a real gut-wrenching goal that eluded Senators goalie Craig Anderson.

Lindberg scored 8 goals in 65 regular season games. He has 3 goals in the last three-plus periods. — @drosennhl

After some very nice saves, this was a goal some thought Anderson should have stopped.

Craig Anderson has let in 2 garbage goals and the Sens haven't capitalized on any of their chances but yeah the rangers are dominating — @francistancis

It was difficult to blame Anderson for a three-goal deficit after 40 minutes.

Craig Anderson is the only reason this game isn't 9-0. — @Bob_Badders

Sens coach Guy Boucher decided to make a statement to his team, though, by inserting Mike Condon in goal for the third period.

It didn't help, though, as Dion Phaneuf scored on his own net to give New York a 4-0 lead.

Kyle Turris would ruin the shutout bid by Henrik Lundqvist, but this one was already over.

The second round series now becomes a best-of-three as the teams return to Ottawa for Game 5.

Puck drop for that game is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.