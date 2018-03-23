Some bars and restaurants in Ottawa say they usually feel the effects when the Senators fail to make the playoffs.

The team was officially eliminated from securing a playoff spot after the team lost 6-2 to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

That could put a strain on businesses which rely on merry sports fans to fill seats and keep beer taps flowing.

"It will definitely be a hit for us," said Dan Cowley, manager of Don Cherry's Sports Grill in Kanata. While the NHL playoffs, in general, fill some seats it doesn't compare to having the home team Sens in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

As a fan and restaurateur, David Ryan, general manager of the Heart and Crown on Preston Street is also disappointed the Senators aren't even in playoff contention.

"The playoffs do bring a little bit of excitement to the city. Even the casual fans all of a sudden do start following and it gets them out of their homes to watch with their friends," he said, adding there's often a noticeable increase in patrons when the Senators are in the playoffs, even on weekdays. "We would be full on a playoff game."

Ryan hopes for even better returns when the team moves to nearby LeBreton Flats.

"We're obviously looking forward to that and it will definitely increase revenue and definitely increase the foot traffic in the area."

Fans disappointed, angry

It's not a huge surprise for some who have been following the team this season, but the team's owner has added an extra level of controversy. The Senators suffered a seven-game losing streak last fall and right before the NHL 100 classic, owner Eugene Melnyk blamed fans for poor attendance at the games, sparking outrage and the recent #MelnykOut campain.

Shaila Anwar has been a Sens fan and season ticket holder for over two decades and has witnessed the good and bad times over those years. She has seen other fans refuse to buy tickets when they're angry at the team or management.

"I've never been that person. I've been mad like that, but it's never been tied to whether or not I'm going to buy a ticket," she said, adding this is the first time she's seriously reconsidering. "For the first time in 24 years, I'm thinking 'Maybe I don't want my seats next year'."

Other fans also expressed disappointment at seeing their team fail so early, considering they almost made the finals last season.

Luke Bonser is a young Senators fan and says he's disappointed his team didn't repeat its deep playoff run from last season. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Brothers Kai and Luke Bonser live in New York, but go to any games there when their favourite team is in town.

"They did so well last year. Why didn't they do the same this year? I just wish they'd made it. To see them win a Stanley Cup, that would be awesome," said Luke Bonser.

Jonahan Ballingall agreed. "It's difficult this year to accept that they're not going to make the playoffs," he said. "But I think it's a good opportunity to rebuild the team and put out a better effort in the next three to five years."