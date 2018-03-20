Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday that captain Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, have lost their son.

"The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son," read a statement from the team.

The couple announced they were expecting in November 2017.

Karlsson had previously said the baby was due in mid-April, around the start of the NHL playoffs.

He will not be playing in tonight's Senators game.