The Ottawa Senators are replacing longtime president and CEO Cyril Leeder with former Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment chief Tom Anselmi, the team has announced.

Team owner Eugene Melnyk announced the major front office shakeup Wednesday.

Melnyk: Leeder took the news, "like a pro." — @Luccidor

Leeder is stepping down immediately after 25 years with the organization, according to a team news release.

Anselmi spent 17 years with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment between 1996 and 2013, serving in roles including chief operating officer, president and CEO.

He managed large stadium construction projects including the SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) and Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

The Ottawa Senators are currently planning to build a new arena on LeBreton Flats, part of a larger redevelopment project awarded to a consortium led by the organization.

More to come.