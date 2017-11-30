Get ready, Sens fans. Some of your old favourites are returning for a historic face off on Parliament Hill.

The Ottawa Senators announced today that Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips will be returning to captain Team Alfredsson and Team Phillips for the Senators alumni game on Dec. 15.

This bragging-rights-only NHL 100 event will have former Sens players from the last 25 years. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

.@CPhillipsFour on hand at today’s press conference. Team Phillips will take on Team Alfredsson in a #Sens alumni game on the @canada150th outdoor rink on December 15th. pic.twitter.com/8UjEXtjGAE — @Senators

Before the game, you can catch the Sens alumni also play against some of Canada's military veterans as part of the Soldier On program for injured veterans between 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.

The Ottawa Senators are also hosting several other events between Dec.13 and 17.

A hundred children from two public schools will join Senators owner Eugene Melnyk on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. for a skating party.

The current Sens team will make an appearance on the rink "at some point during the lead-up to the NHL100 Classic," the Sens said in a release. A date and time have not been announced.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, Melnyk, Sens alumni, Spartacat and Santa Claus will be at the Sens Christmas skate. Snacks and hot chocolate will be provided. The event is from noon to 5 p.m.

Parliament Hill will also host the NHL100 Classic viewing party on Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Giant TV screens will be set up to carry the game live.

The NHL-sized rink hosting the games was originally planned to be open only from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, but will now be open until the end of February.

Outside of organized events, no hockey sticks will be allowed on the ice. Cell phones are also banned.